Rohit, Suryakumar guide Mumbai Indians to comfortable nine-wicket win over CSK

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Skipper Rohit Sharma (76 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (68 not out) tore apart Chennai Super Kings to hand Mumbai Indians a commanding nine-wicket win in an one-sided Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Chasing a below-par target, the hosts faced absolutely no difficulties on a batting-friendly surface in swatting away the challenge as they went over the line making 177 for one to win by more than four overs to spare, and take a leap to sixth spot in the points table.

Rohit capitalised on anything short from the pacers in the powerplay and swept with command against the CSK spinners to notch up his maiden fifty of the season, which came off 33 balls.

On a six-hitting spree, Rohit finished at 76 not out off 45 balls with four fours and six hits over the fence.

MI's impact substitute Rohit laid the foundation with a robust 63-run stand for the first wicket in the powerplay -- their best start undoubtedly in this IPL -- and ensured the hosts remained on track for a big win keeping them at a scoring rate of 10 per over.

For CSK, it was a challenge stopping the former MI skipper in his tracks especially with their seamers failing to make any impact and seasoned spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin (0/25) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/28) not able to extract anything off the surface either.

CSK also introduced their most successful bowler Noor Ahmad (0/36) as late as in the 10th over, by which MI were nearing the 100-run mark with consummate ease.

The writing was on the wall when Noor was hammered for 15 runs with Suryakumar hitting three fours in a row off the left-arm spinner in the 14th over.

A few narrow escapes notwithstanding, Rohit's blitz innings gave MI their most convincing win and finally a big score to the right-handed batter after a string of ordinary scores.

Suryakumar (68 off 30 balls, 5x4s, 6x6s) produced the most fluent knock in this season with the No. 3 batter being immaculate in clearing the leg-side boundaries as well as with his compelling sweep shots against the spinners.

His second fifty of the season came off 26 balls as Suryakumar forged a match-winning stand with Rohit for the second wicket to add 114 unbeaten runs off only 54 balls, finishing the game with two consecutive sixes.

Earlier, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja struck vital half-centuries while 17-year-old debutant Ayush Mhatre dazzled to guide Chennai Super Kings to 176 for five.

Sent in at No. 4 as early as in the seventh over, Jadeja (53 not out off 35 balls, 4x4s, 2x6s) hit his maiden fifty of the season alike Dube (50 off 32 balls, 2x4s, 4x6) to lift CSK after the five-time champions appeared to have lost their way.

Mhatre gave CSK the impetus early on with a 15-ball 32, studded with four boundaries and two sixes, to make an impact in his maiden outing but MI got things under control with some disciplined bowling.

But CSK, who appeared to be buckling under pressure, were rescued by Jadeja and Dube, whose fourth-wicket stand gave them a strong footing in the second half of the innings.

The limelight, however, was hogged by the young Mhatre who hit the second ball he faced past the non-striker for a four. He flicked the third delivery for a six over deep mid-wicket and pulled the fourth powerfully into the stands for another maximum off Ashwani Kumar.

MI had done well until the 13th over with CSK crawling to 92 for three, but Dube took charge thereafter. After smacking Hardik Pandya for a six over midwicket, Dube smashed Trent Boult (0/43) for a four and a six over fine leg to collect 15 runs off his third over even as the MI pacer erred with his line and length.

But it was Ashwani Kumar who bore the brunt of CSK's counterpunch in the 16th over, with Dube and Jadeja smacking the left-armer for 24 runs, including three sixes and a four. They added 79 runs for the fourth wicket. PTI DDV SSC SSC