Rohit to lead 20-member Indian junior men's team at World Cup

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Drag-flicker Rohit was named captain of India's 20-member junior men's hockey squad announced on Friday for the FIH World Cup to be held in Tamil Nadu from November 28 to December 10.

The Indian team, coached by the legendary PR Sreejesh, is grouped in Pool B along with Chile, Switzerland and Oman, who have come in as the replacement for Pakistan after the neughbouring country cited security concerns to withdraw.

"We have selected a tried-and-tested team with most of the players having a fair knowledge on what's required to play in a tournament of this magnitude," coach Sreejesh said in a release.

"While their physical capabilities, skill and team-play was among the criteria for selection, one of the key aspects we have looked into is their mental ability to perform under pressure." The India colts will be led by defender Rohit, who gave a good show in the recent Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia where the team won a silver medal, while Bikramjit Singh and Princedeep Singh are the goalkeepers picked in the squad.

India's defence will have captain Rohit, Amir Ali, who was part of the previous edition of the Junior World Cup, along with Anmol Ekka, Ravneet Singh, Talem Priyo Barta, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur and Shardanand Tiwari, who also comes with solid experience in the backline.

India's midfield will feature Ankit Pal, Rohit Kullu, Adrohit Ekka, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Manmeet Singh and Rosan Kujur, while the forwardline will see Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Arshdeep Singh, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh and Gurjot -- who made his senior India debut at the Asian Champions Trophy last year in China.

Unfortunately, the India colts will miss the experience of Araijeet Singh Hundal, who is nursing a shoulder injury and will miss the Junior World Cup.

"While we have had good international match exposure in the build-up to the Junior World Cup, we have also played a lot of matches with the Senior India team as we are housed in the same campus here in SAI, Bengaluru," said Sreejesh.

"This was a big part of our preparations and when the players do well against their senior compatriots, they automatically gain confidence. Overall, we are an upbeat side and looking to a good outing in front of home crowd." Indian Junior Men's Team: Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh Defenders: Rohit, Amir Ali, Anmol Ekka, Ravneet Singh, Talem Priyobarta, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari.

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Rohit Kullu, Adrohit Ekka, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur Forwards: Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Arshdeep Singh, Ajeet Yadav, Gurjot Singh, Dilraj Singh.