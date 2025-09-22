Rohit to lead India colts in Sultan of Johor Cup hockey

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Defender Rohit will lead India in the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia from October 11, aiming to better the junior team's bronze-wining show in the previous edition of the event.

The tournament, which will conclude on October 18, will be an opportunity for India to prepare for the Junior World Cup to be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 till December 10.

India will begin their campaign against Great Britain on October 11, followed by a clash against New Zealand on October 12. They will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14 followed by match against Australia on October 15.

India will conclude their round-robin campaign against hosts Malaysia on October 17. The top two teams from the round-robin stage will progress to the final, scheduled for October 18.

"The team has been preparing well for the Sultan of Johor Cup. We have a good team, and with the Junior World Cup coming up, this tournament will be a good platform and rehearsal for the players to test themselves against strong opponents and gain valuable international experience," India coach PR Sreejesh said.

Squad: Goalkeepers: ‎Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh.

Defenders: Rohit (C), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil P B, Ravneet Singh.

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh.

Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Gurjot Singh.

Standby: Vivek Lakra, Shardanand Tiwari, Thockchom Kingson Singh, Rohit Kullu, Dilraj Singh.