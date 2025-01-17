Rohit Sharma seen practising signature shots with white-ball ahead of Champions Trophy

Mumbai: India captain Rohit Sharma has been honing his white-ball skills in preparation for the upcoming ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy.

In a video on Instagram, the 37-year-old was seen playing his signature shots, including flicks, drives, lofted hits, and pulls against the white ball during a training session.

Following a disappointing tour of Australia, during which he even dropped himself from the final Test in Sydney, Rohit has been training with Mumbai's Ranji squad.

Mumbai face Jammu and Kashmir on January 23, but Rohit's participation in the match remains in doubt.

India's Champions Trophy campaign begins on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai, following the ODI series against England starting February 6.

The past few weeks have been tumultuous for Rohit.

He managed just 31 runs across three Tests during his time Down Under and was forced to drop himself from the series-deciding fifth and final Test in Sydney due to his poor form.

Rohit handed over the leadership duties to Jasprit Bumrah in that game, sparking widespread speculations about his future. However, in an interview to the host broadcaster of the series, Rohit asserted that he was not going anywhere.