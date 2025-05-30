Sports

Rohit''s 81 guides Mumbai Indians to 228/5 against GT in Eliminator

Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma in New Chandigarh on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Mullanpur: Former skipper Rohit Sharma made well-paced 81 off 50 balls to guide Mumbai Indians to 228/5 against Gujarat Titans in the IPL Eliminator here on Friday.

Rohit made his knock off just 50 balls with nine fours and four sixes, and shared a 84-run stand with fellow opener Jonny Bairstow (47, 22b).

The veteran batter shared another 59 runs for the second wicket with national T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav (33).

For GT, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and pacer Prasidh Krishna picked up a couple of wickets.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 228/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 81, Jonny Bairstow 47, Suryakumar Yadav 33; R Sai Kishore 2/42).

