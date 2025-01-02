Rohit's future 'Gambhir': Coach refuses to confirm captain's place in Sydney test

Sydney: The question was simple. Will Rohit Sharma play in the fifth and final Test against Australia? Had Sharma's position been secure, the answer should have been "Yes." Yet, India head coach Gautam Gambhir's response at a pre-match press conference was: "We will take a call on the playing XI after looking at the pitch."

Advertisment

The ambiguous response, equal parts intriguing and dramatic, naturally sparked speculation that the out-of-form skipper was no longer sure of his place in the playing XI.

Within few hours, it swirled into near confirmation that the 37-year-old Rohit is set to become the first serving Indian captain who would be dropped for poor form. And it all began with one line.

Gambhir's reply summed up the tour for Rohit, who missed the first Test due to the birth of his second child.

Advertisment

Ever since he landed Down Under, Rohit the batter has been battered by extra bounce and seam movement and Rohit the skipper has been left bruised by the scathing criticism of his leadership.

And as the tour draws to a close, his career as a Test cricketer seems headed for a dispiriting climax.

Rohit, just like in Melbourne, was last among recognised batters to enter the nets, and if he is dropped he would have no one to blame except the abysmal return of 31 runs from five innings.

Advertisment

If the expected happens, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been the team's top performer with an astonishing 30 wickets in four outings at a sub-20 average, will take over the leadership role. It was under Bumrah's captaincy that India won its only Test on the tour so far -- the lung-opener in Perth.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Anil Kumble walked into Test retirements mid-series as their bodies could no longer take the rigours of the longest format.

However, in Rohit's case, he will be dropped on the basis of form after Gambhir made it clear that performance is the only thing that would keep a player in the dressing room helmed by him.

Advertisment

If he doesn't come out for toss on Friday, it would be safe to conclude that Rohit played his last knock at the MCG earlier this week where he looked completely out of place on a good track.

While Gambhir didn't spell out the playing eleven, there were enough indications that India might bring back Shubman Gill at number three.

"Indian cricket's transition is in safe hands as long as there are honest people in the dressing room. Only criteria to be in that dressing room is performance," Gambhir said at the pre-match press conference.

Advertisment

Trailing 1-2, a win for Australia will seal their place in the final at the Lord's against South Africa in the World Test Championship.

India, on other hand, not only require a win but also need Sri Lanka to not lose any of their two Tests at home against Pat Cummins' men to qualify for the WTC finals.

The visitors aren't looking like a team at ease right now, especially Rohit, who is caught between a rock and a hard place both as skipper and batter.

Advertisment

He may or may not announce retirement but playing the traditional format after Sydney looks a long shot.

Add to this the murmurs of dissension in the team that could have a bearing on how the players perform.

The implosion started with Ravichandran Ashwin retiring and going back home midway through the series and Rohit's poor form has certainly made him lose a bit of command.

Advertisment

Rishabh in the line of fire

There are reports that Rishabh Pant's shot selection has invited the wrath of Gambhir, who is now planning a rap on the knuckles by dropping him in favour of Dhruv Jurel.

If Pant is indeed axed from the game, it would be a redux of the time when legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev was taught a lesson for his poor shot selection during a 1984 tour of England with a similar omission.

During practice on Thursday, Jurel got the same net time as his senior.

When an Australian reporter asked if had some stern words for the boys post the 184-run drubbing in Melbourne, Gambhir didn't deny having an "honest conversation" and also stressed on the need to play for the team's cause.

Pant was also seen engaged in a long conversation with vice captain Jasprit Bumrah.

India will also have to make one change owing to Akash Deep's stiff back that has forced him out.

The coach's favourite Harshit Rana could be in but with his questionable consistency and drop in speed in the second and third spells, Prasidh Krishna can't be ruled out either.

In this backdrop, facing an Australian team with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne back in form isn't an easy proposition.

"I haven't actually noticed as I am in my own bubble," Pat Cummins said when asked about whether he noticed that in the rival camp, another out-of-form batter Virat Kohli has been looking more proactive in the leadership role than the regular skipper.

The Australian team will be handing a debut to all-rounder Beau Webster, who would replace an off-colour Mitchell Marsh who hasn't scored much runs throughout the series.

"There is one change with Beau Webster coming in place of Mitch Marsh. Mitch knows that he hasn't scored enough runs," the home skipper informed.

Cummins will also have Mitchell Starc for company as he has been cleared after back scans.

The pitch, according to Cummins, is seamer-friendly. He said the fast bowlers are "happy with the surface".

Despite the challenging build-up, Gambhir said he is "extremely confident" of retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The players will hope to be as confident as they prepare for the fight to keep their World Test Final chances alive.

Teams (from)

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Sarfaraz Khan.

Match starts at 5 am IST.