Rohit’s toughest challenge against calm, ruthless professionals is waiting at Dharamshala

New Delhi: Captain Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul are playing in this ICC Cricket World Cup on their own terms against their opponents. So far, their dominance and team India’s juggernaut have been unchallenged. But Dharamshala could be a different scenario for the star Indian batting line-up.

The New Zealand team has a reputation as the nicest and coolest bunch in international cricket. Their behaviour on the field is so calm. They are a disciplined but ruthless professional who believes in killing their opponents softly.

New Zealand has played four matches in the World Cup, and it is at the top of the point table with 100 per cent success.

England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands have already tasted New Zealand’s crushing dominance in this World Cup.

Steady, accuracy, and change of pace are the strengths of New Zealand bowling. This is why they successfully put opponents into deep trouble in the first twenty overs.

In their first match against current champion England, the New Zealand bowlers sent their top batsman back to the dressing room in 94 on the 17th over. Bangladesh was 56 for four in 12.1 overs. So, Afghanistan lost the three top wickets in the seventh over when only 43 runs were on the scoreboard.

Sunday will be a completely new day for Rohit, Shubhman, and KL against Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson who come to this contest after demolishing the top orders of four teams.

Also, left-arm orthodox spinner Mitchell Santner is capable of posing a challenge for Indian middle-order batsmen. He is a low-profile performer who operates in the field like a silent killer.

New Zealand is not as flashy as the Indians. It is difficult to read them.

On the eve of the Dharamshala match, New Zealand captain Tom Latham addressed the media. He was asked, "The New Zealand team has been continuously winning against India in the World Cup. So this rhythm will continue because India is coming in a big way!"

“Yeah, obviously, India is a fantastic side. We've seen that over many years, especially at this World Cup as well”, Latham answered without showing any impression. “They're playing some fantastic cricket, which is great to see. On the back of that, I see two form teams that are playing some good cricket, so it's going to be a great contest tomorrow. Over recent years, we've had some great games of cricket, whether here in India or back home in New Zealand. So, I'm sure tomorrow the clash will be no different, and I'm sure both sides are really looking forward to it.”

As both India and New Zealand are playing their best cricket, the Dharamshala match is likely to be a contest between teams who hate the word ‘complacent’ and who admire the word ‘dominance.’

Actually, Dharamshala is going to be a new match, especially for India, which will definitely affect the mood of the World Cup.