Rohtak Royals appoint Surender Nada as head coach ahead of inaugural Kabaddi Champions League

Rohtak, Dec 24 (PTI) Rohtak Royals on Wednesday announced the appointment of Surender Nada as its head coach ahead of the inaugural season of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL).

Nada, a respected figure in Indian kabaddi, brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and tactical acumen to the Royals.

"I am honoured to take on the responsibility of Head Coach for Rohtak Royals," Nada said in a release.

"This team represents a region with a deep-rooted kabaddi culture, and I am excited to work closely with the players to build a competitive unit that plays fearless and intelligent kabaddi.

"The Kabaddi Champions League is a great platform, and our goal will be to set high standards from the very first season." Nada, widely regarded as one of the finest defenders, has been a key contributor to India’s success, winning gold medals at the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup, the 2017 Asian Kabaddi Championship, the 2018 Dubai Kabaddi Masters, and the 2019 South Asian Games. PTI ATK APA APA