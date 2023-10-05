Roller skating at Asian Games: Indians lose in freestyle speed slalom

Hangzhou, Oct 5 (PTI) India's Merlin Dhanam Arpoudam Charles and Shreyasi Joshi couldn't make it to the quarterfinals, finishing at the bottom in women's inline freestyle skating speed slalom preliminary first run at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Merlin registered 5.155 and 5.127 in her two runs, finishing 12th, while Shreyasi ended further down at 13th after scoring 6.405 and 5.538 in her first and second runs respectively.

Later in the day, Jinesh Satyan Nanal and Vishvesh Ganesh Patil finished at the 13th and 16th places to qualify for the men's event eighth final but lost in that round to end their campaign.

While Vishvesh lost to Chinese Taipei's Pin-Ruei Huang in group 1, Jinesh lost to China's Zhang Hao.