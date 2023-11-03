Romario Shepherd traded to MI from LSG

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd was on Friday traded to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Advertisment

The 28-year-old from Guyana was picked up by LSG for ₹50 lakh and played just a game in IPL 2023.

"Romario Shepherd has been traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the ongoing TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window ahead of the TATA IPL 2024," read an IPL media advisory.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had shelled out a whopping ₹7.75 crore for Romario's services during the IPL 2022 auction but he got to play only three games in his debut season. PTI AYG BS BS