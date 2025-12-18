Rookie pro Shubham Jaglan takes lead at Asian Tour Q-School

Hua Hin, Dec 18 (PTI) India’s Shubham Jaglan put himself in a strong position to earn full playing rights on the Asian Tour by taking the second-round lead at the Final Stage of the Tour’s Qualifying School.

Jaglan, who turned professional in July after graduating from the University of South Florida, shot a five-under 66 on the C&D nines at Lake View Resort & Golf Club, to top the leaderboard at nine-under.

He shot 67 in the first round at the Q-School, which is being played over two courses.

Jaglan was the top Indian and Shaurya Bhattacharya (70-67) was the next best at T-15, while Rashid Khan (70-69) was T-33, teenaged Kartik Singh (67-73) was T-44, alongside Sachin Baisoya (67-73) and Honey Baisoya (71-69).

Ajeetesh Sandhu (72-70) was T-71 as was Khalin Joshi (72-70). Yuvraj Singh (68-76) was T-109 at 2-over alongside S Chikkarangappa (71-73), Viraj Madappa (74-70), and Pukhraj Singh Gill (71-73).

Varun Parikh, Arjun Prasad and Aman Raj missed the first cut.

A cut was made today with the top 140 and ties making it into the next two rounds. A total of 144 players made it through after the cut was made at three over.

After 72 holes, the leading 70 players and ties will play the final round on Sunday.

Chinese Taipei’s Liu Yung-hua was placed second, one shot behind, after carding a 69 on the same course as Jaglan, while Canada’s Henry Hyoun Ho Lee joined him a stroke adrift following a 65 on the A&B course, the other layout in use this week.

Jaglan made his professional debut in July, surviving the cut at the Bromont Open on the PGA Tour Americas in Canada. He has continued to build on that and finished second at the Trident Open, after losing in a play-off, on the Professional Golf Tour of India, just last month. PTI Cor ATK