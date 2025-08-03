England need 35 runs with 4 wickets to win test series against India

London: Joe Root made his 39th Test hundred and Harry Brook his 10th as England reached 339 for six at stumps on Day 4 of the fifth Test against India here on Sunday.

Jamie Smith (2) and Jamie Overton (0) were at the crease when a combination of rain and bad light halted play, with the hosts standing 35 runs away from a memorable victory and a 3-1 win in the five-match series.

Root (105) and Brook (111) milked 195 runs for the fourth wicket to give impetus to England’s chase of 374.

For India, pacer Prasidh Krishna was the most successful bowler taking three wickets.

Brief Scores: India: 224 and 396 vs England: 247 and 339/6 in 76.2 overs (Ben Duckett 54, Joe Root 105, Harry Brook 111; Mohammed Siraj 2/95, Prasidh Krishna 3/109).