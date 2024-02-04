Joe Root sustains injury on his right little finger, leaves field

Visakhapatnam: Prolific England batter Joe Root was forced to leave the field after copping a blow on his right little finger during the morning session on day 3 of the second Test against India here on Sunday.

Root sustained the injury during the 18th over of India’s second innings when he tried to catch an edge from Shubman Gill in the slips.

Facing a length ball on off from spinner Tom Hartley, Gill went forward and played with hard hands, only to get a thick edge which flew towards the left of Root in the slip cordon.

The former England skipper managed to get a finger to the ball but could not complete the catch as the ball went for a boundary.

"Joe Root sustained an external blow to his right little finger, attempting a slip catch in the first session of D3," England team management said in an update.

"The England medical team will keep him off the field for the time being to treat and ice. At this stage, there is no indication of when he will return to the field." Root hasn't been among runs in the series but claimed 4 for 79 and 1 for 41 in the first Test in Hyderabad.

He was dismissed for 29 and 2 in Hyderabad Test, while scoring just 5 in the first innings here.