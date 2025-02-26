Root''s ton in vain as Afghanistan eliminate England from Champions Trophy

Lahore, Feb 26 (PTI) Joe Root smashed a fine century under difficult circumstances but could not stop England's elimination from the Champions Trophy following a shock eight-run loss to Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

Thanks to Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran's 177 runs, his highest one-day total, the team scored a massive 325/7 but despite Root's 111-ball 120, England missed the target.

Azmatullah Omarzai emerged the hero for Afghanistan, returning excellent figures of 5 for 58 and grabbing the crucial wicket of Root.

Earlier, Zadran notched up his total off 146 deliveries, while Shahidi struck 40 off 67 balls after Afghanistan were left struggling at 37 for 3 in the ninth over.

Zadran also shared a 72-run stand for the fifth wicket with Azmatullah Omarzai (41 off 31 balls) and a 111-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Nabi (40 off 24 balls) while building the strong total.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 325 for 7 in 50 overs overs (Ibrahim Zadran 177, Hashmatullah Shahidi 40, Azmatullah Omarzai 41, Mohammad Nabi 40; Jofra Archer 3/64, Liam Livingstone 2/28).

England 317 all out in 49.5 overs (Ben Duckett 38, Joe Root 120, Jos Buttler 38, Jamie Overton 32; Azmatullah Omarzai 5/58, Mohammad Nabi 2/58). PTI AM AM ATK