Rory McIlroy receives roaring welcome ahead of his India debut

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Golf icon Rory McIlroy on Monday landed in India to a warm welcome ahead of the USD 4 million DP World India Championship, the richest ever professional golf event to be staged in the country.

McIlroy was accorded a garland welcome on his arrival in the national capital for the tournament beginning on Thursday.

The cream of world golf, including the best Ryder Cup stars have arrived in Delhi for the high profile event.

Boasting of the highest prize money ever for professional golf on Indian soil, the DPWIC will be staged at the Delhi Golf Club.

The biggest draw is undoubtedly five-time Major winner and reigning Masters champion Mcllroy, who completed the career Grand Slam this year.

Tommy Fleetwood, who played a stellar role in Europe humbling the United States in the Ryder Cup, is also part of the star studded field.

The Indian stars will be led by established stars like Anirban Lahiri, whose last international win was at this very club in 2015, Shiv Kapur and Chiragh Kumar, who have won international titles at this course.

McIlroy and Fleetwood are accompanied by Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland, also Ryder Cup stars and their team captain, the two-time winning skipper Luke Donald.

Adding further glitter to the field are former Open winner Brian Harman and Ben Griffin, a two-time PGA Tour winner and member of the US 2025 Ryder Cup team.

Apart from the stalwarts like Lahiri, Kapur and Chiragh, the current crop of Indian stars, Shubhankar Sharma, Veer Ahlawat and Arjun Prasad, among others will also be in focus.

Even as the golfing fraternity is buzzing with excitement, the club and the DPWIC has made some amazing arrangements to engage with the fans.

From a fan zone, the likes of which have never been seen at an Indian golf event, to a food village, catering to all kinds of palettes with delicious food and family fun. PTI BS SSC SSC