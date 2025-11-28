Rosan, Dilraj fashion India's thumping win over Chile in FIH Junior WC

Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) Rosan Khujur and Dilraj Singh scored a brace each as India thrashed Chile 7-0 to open their FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup campaign on a resounding note here on Friday.

After a barren first quarter, Rosan (16th, 21st minutes) scored two field goals, while Dilraj (25th, 34th) also found the net twice. Ajeet Yadav (35th), Anmol Ekka (48th) and skipper Rohit (60th) were the other goal scorers for India. India will take on Oman in their second Pool B match here on Saturday. The Indians, ranked second in the Under-21 category, were the dominant side and enjoyed majority of possession in the first quarter but failed to create any clear cut scoring chance.

The Chileans defended stoutly and didn't let Indian forwards to make any impact in the first quarter.

India had a bright chance just before the end of the first quarter when they earned their first penalty corner but skipper Rohit's flick was defended well by the Chileans.

India finally broke the deadlock a minute into the second quarter through Rosan who slammed home from inside the circle after being set up by Manmeet Singh, who collected an ariel ball from deep in front of the D.

A minute later, Manmeet squandered a golden chance when his reverse hit went inches wide of the Chile goal.

Rosan found the net again in the 21st minute with some fine stick work, dodging past two defenders and Chile goalkeeper Nicolas Troncoso after receiving a pass from Arshdeep Singh to double India's lead. The Indians continued their attacking game and secured their second penalty corner in the 25th minute and Dilraj scored from a rebound after the flick was saved by the Chile custodian.

It was complete domination from the Indians in the first half, especially in the second quarter as play was confined mostly inside Chile's half.

India continued their domination and extended the lead four minutes after the change of ends when Dilraj scored his second goal of the day after receiving a pass from Ankit Pal.

A minute later Ajeet registered his name in the scoresheet, finding the net with a high reverse hit after being fed by Gurjot Singh.

Chile got their first opportunity in the 40th minute in the form of a penalty corner but wasted the chance.

India made the scoreline 6-0 in the 48th minute when Ekka perfectly converted the home team's third penalty corner.

India had another scoring chance in the 57th minute in the form of another penalty corner but failed to capitalise on the opportunity.

India were awarded a penalty stroke just 49 seconds from the final hooter and skipper Rohit made no mistake from the spot.

Seconds from full time, India earned two consecutive penalty corners but failed to make use of them. In the first match of the day here, New Zealand beat China 5-3 in Pool C.

Jonty Elmes (8th, 25th, 25th) scored a hat-trick for New Zealand, while Owen Brown (18th) and Sam Lints (23rd) were the other goal getters for the junior Black Sticks.

Yubo Wang (35th, 55th) and Jialiang Zhang (51st) found the net for China.

In a Pool C match, two-time champions Argentina defeated Japan 4-1 here.

Nicolas Rodriguez (2nd, 56th minutes) struck a brace through penalty corners, while Mateo Torrigiani (24th) and Bruno Correa (51st) scored from field efforts for Argentina.

Japan's lone goal was scored by Naru Kimura in the 53rd minute.

In the penultimate match here, Switzerland defeated Oman 4-0 in Pool B.

Jonathan Baumbach (15th), Mattia Ribaudo (23rd), Léonard Kraxner (33rd) and Alessio Brunold (58th) were the goal scorers for Switzerland.

The tournament is being co-hosted by Chennai and Madurai from November 28 till December 10.