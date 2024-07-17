Roshni scores hat-trick as Hockey Jharkhand wins

Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI) Hockey Jharkhand thrashed Assam Hockey 13-0 in the women's category with the young Roshni Aind (24th, 32nd, 33rd) scoring a hat-trick in the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship here on Wednesday.

The other goal-scorers for the winners at the Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre were captain Rajni Kerketta (11, 27), Barwa Purnima (31, 46), Mundu Sukarmani (46, 56), Parwati Topno (21), Pinki Kumari (29), Hemrom Leoni (43) and Aupriya Soreng (59).

Hockey Association of Odisha too scored a lopsided 11-0 win against Hockey Bihar with Kachhap Rimjhim (20, 21, 31, 36) scoring four goals. Najiya Khatun (8, 34), Marandi Rajina (38), Khushi Kumari (44), Sugandha Sonam (49, 50), and Kumari Sharda (57) too were on target.

Hockey Bengal defeated Manipur Hockey 8-3 with Laltlanchhungi (4, 39, 49, 56), Shanti Horo (6, 33), and Lalpeksangi (23, 24) on target.

For Manipur Hockey, Tanu Shorensangbam (26), Devi Mutum Priya (41) and Devi Laishram Ritu (48) scored the consolation goals.

In the men's section, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Manipur Hockey 7-0 with Rohit Kullu (14, 60), Sunil Lakra (22), Deepak Pradhan (28, 50), Premdayal Giri (41) and Deonath Nanwar (47) on target.

Hockey Jharkhand crushed Hockey Bihar 9-0 with Abhishek Tigga (6), Jolen Topno (20, 59), Rohit Pradhan (21), Roshan Ekka (37), Ghuran Lohra (38), Adisan Minj (42), Faguwa Horo (44), and Dodray Sandeep (53) scoring the goals.

Hockey Bengal registered a 5-1 win over Assam Hockey. Karan Shaw (2, 23, 39) led the goal-scoring efforts for the winners while Prince Gabriyal Dhan (28) and Bishnu Paswan (34) too scored a goal each.