Rosy Meena Paulraj wins gold in women's pole vault

Bhubaneswar, May 14 (PTI) National record holder Rosy Meena Paulraj as expected won the gold in women’s pole vault event with an effort of 4.05m on the third day of the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The 26-year-old's effort, however, was well short of the national record of 4.21m she had set last year.

Her Tamil Nadu team-mate Baranica Elangovan won the silver after clearing 4m while Mariya Jaison of Kerala was third with 3.90m effort.

Asian Games bronze medallist Nandini Agasara took gold in the grueling seven-event heptathlon. PTI PDS PDS APA