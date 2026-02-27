Rough start for Indian women golfers in Australia

Wollongong (Australia), Feb 27 (PTI) It was a rough opening day for the Indians as Hitaashee Bakshi emerged the best among them at tied-48th with a card of 73 in the Ford Women’s NSW Open on the Ladies European Tour here.

Pranavi Urs carded 3-over 74 while Diksha Dagar (77) was T-103rd and Avani Prashanth (80) was T-126th as the first day’s play was affected by a flooded course.

The first round was suspended on Thursday and then completed later on Friday.

The first round leaders were Hannah Reeves and Kelsey Bennett, both from Australia, who shot 65 each.

They were overtaken by Irish rookie Aine Donegan who fired a second round 63 (-8) to lead by two shots. More than half the field was still to complete 36 holes and none of the Indians had started the second round.

It was Donegan’s first start as a Ladies European Tour (LET) member and it could not have gone better as the Irish rookie followed up an opening round 68 (-3) with a sensational 63 (-8) to soar into the lead.

Even as the conditions cleared up, the course remained soft.

Australia’s Sarah Kemp also had a day to remember, posting a second round 64 (-7) to move to nine-under par, two shots back from leader Donegan.

The 40-year-old, who also had to play 36 holes on Friday, is just 10 weeks removed from follow-up surgery on her knee following a horror accident two years ago. PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS