Rough start for Rayhan Thomas at Tulum Golf Championship

Tulum (Mexico), May 2 (PTI) It was another rough start for India's Rayhan Thomas, who carded a five-over 77 and was in danger of missing the cut at the Tulum Championship at the PGA Riviera Maya here.

He was lying tied 124th after the opening round on Thursday.

In nine starts prior to this week, Thomas has made four cuts with a best of tied seventh in Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Mitchell Meissner opened with a six-under 66 to lead the field by one. He had seven birdies and one bogey. He has three top-10 finishes in nine starts this season, including a tied seventh at last week's Veritex Bank Championship.

Zach Bauchou is second at five-under, while rookie Kensei Hirata, a six-time winner on Japan Tour, carded a four-under to be third.

Runchanapong Youprayong (three-under), a winner on the All Thailand Golf Tour, recorded a three -under 69 and was tied fourth in a group of nine players.