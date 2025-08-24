Rounak retains men's singles title, Shriyanshi win women's crown at India Junior Intl Series

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (PTI) Top seed Rounak Chouhan edged out Gnana Dattu in a three-game final to retain his men's singles crown at the Kotak India Junior International Series here on Sunday.

After dropping the opening game 15-21, Rounak showed tremendous grit as he bounced back strongly to take the next two en route to a 15-21, 21-13, 21-13 win, repeating his title-winning run from last year.

In women's singles, third seed Shriyanshi Valishetty produced a dominant display to outclass Aikya Shetty 21-12, 21-8 and clinch the championship.

The men's doubles final provided one of the day's biggest upsets as the unseeded pair of Niranjaan G Nandakumar and Yudhajith Reddy Padigepati prevailed over top seeds Bhavya Chhabra and C Lalramsanga 21-17, 14-21, 23-21 in a tense decider.

In women's doubles, Deepak Raj Aditi and Ponnamma BV Vriddhi defeated Keerthy Manchala and Varna Prabu Anand 21-13, 21-17 at the Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy.

Vansh Dev and Shravani Walekar overcame the seeded duo of Mithileish P Krishnan and Varna Prabu Anand 19-21, 21-16, 21-15 to win the Mixed doubles crown. PTI ATK AH AH