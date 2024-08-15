Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club grab HI Junior Academy Championship

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered a facile 8-3 win over Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre to clinch the men's title in the Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2024 (Zone A & B) here on Thursday.

For the Punjab side, Amandeep (11th, 36th minutes) and Gursewak Singh (17th, 26th) scored a brace while Sumit Rajbhar (6th), Inderjit Singh (38th), Arshdip Singh (43rd) and Arjandeep Singh (59th) scored a goal each to complete the tally.

Pratap Toppo (10th), Bilkan Oram (28th) and Harish Singh Leitanthem (50th) found the target for the Odisha outfit.

In the third place play-off, Namdhari XI defeated SGPC Hockey Academy 5-3.

For Namdhari, captain Navraj Singh (17th, 19th, 31st, 37th, 55th) scored all the five goals.

Harshadeep Singh (12th), Prabhjot Singh (38th) and Diljeet Singh (50th) sounded the board for SGPC.