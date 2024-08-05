Roundglass Punjab Hockey dominates day 2 of sub junior men & women academy C''ship

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy picked up wins in both men's and women's categories on Day 2 of the Hockey India Sub Junior Academy Championship Zone A & B here on Monday.

Roundglass Punjab decimated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 22-0 in the women’s category with Ramandeep Kaur scoring seven goals.

Earlier, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) secured a 4-1 win victory over Ritu Rani Hockey Academy in the women's category, courtesy Devi Archana's hat-trick.

Har Hockey Academy overpowered Anantapur Sports Academy 7-0 in the women’s category with Antika and Tannu finding the back of the net twice.

RK Roy Hockey Academy beat Citizen Hockey XI 11-0, with captain Aind Anjani and Bano Tabassum scoring three goals each.

In the men's section, Roundglass Punjab thrashed Cheema Hockey Academy 7-0, which had seven different goal-scorers.

Ghumanhera Riser's Academy pummelled Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 28-0 with Kataria Hitesh and Jay netting five goals each.

Namdhari XI got the better of Raja Karan Hockey Academy 4-0 with Sanjay scoring a hat-trick. Ashwini Sports Academy went past Republican Sports Club 5-2, courtesy Pal Ashutosh's hat-trick.

Army Boys Sports Company conquered Ashwini Sports Academy 7-0, in which Arjun also scored a hat-trick.