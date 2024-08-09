Roundglass Punjab, Odisha Naval Tata register wins

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre were among teams who won in the Hockey India Junior Men & Women Academy Championship on Friday.

In the opening women's match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata crushed Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 15-0, with Chetna Rani Das scoring seven goals.

It was followed by a 4-4 draw between Ghumanhera Riser's Academy and Raja Kiran Hockey Academy.

In the men's section, Roundglass Punjab hammered Jai Bharat Academy 22-0 thanks to strikes from Arjandeep Singh and Inderjit Singh, who netted four goals each.

The subsequent game between SGPC Hockey Academy and SAIL Hockey Academy ended in a 1-0 victory for the former courtesy of Sukhdev Singh's sole goal in the 60th minute.

The next contest saw Ashwini Sports Academy beat Raja Kiran Academy 6-4 and Imran Khan's hat-trick played a crucial role for the victors.

Meanwhile, HAR Hockey Academy beat Salute Hockey Academy 14-1 with Sachin being the star, scoring seven goals and Himanshu netting five.

Also, Odisha Naval Tata thrashed Republican Sports Club 11-0 after hat-tricks from Ajay Xalxo and Yojin Minz.

The day's final match saw Ghumanhera Riser's Academy emerging a 3-1 winner over Ritu Rani Hockey Academy after goals from Yuvraj Singh, Nishant and Kapil. PTI AYG AH AH