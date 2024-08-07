Roundglass, SAIL, Odisha Naval Tata among winners in Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy blanked Ashwini Sports Academy 10-0 on Day 5 of the Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship here on Wednesday.

Other winners were SAIL Hockey Academy, Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, Cheema Hockey Academy and Namdhari XI.

Playing the opening encounter of the day at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium here, Roundglass plundered Ashwini Sports Academy, thanks to Jarman Singh's hat-trick.

The next meet saw SAIL trump Har Hockey Academy 3-0, with Bajrangi Singh netting a brace.

Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar-Ludhiana was up next and managed to edge past Raja Karan Hockey Academy, courtesy of strikes from Simranjit Singh and Lovepreet Singh. PTI AYG KHS