Rower Arjun Lal Jat aims for LA28 after battling back injury for two years

Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Rower Arjun Lal Jat sports a huge 'Tokyo 2020' tattoo on his right arm, and his dream is to compete at LA28 and get another indelible ink impression just below the one he proudly flaunts on his biceps.

But for that to happen, Jat will have to return to peak fitness after spending nearly two years recovering from a debilitating lower-back injury, which forced one of the most recognisable faces in the water sports circuit to miss the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers.

The injury has left a deep scar in Jat's mind and the Hangzhou Asian Games silver medallist wants to regain competitive fitness. For that he has chosen the Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) to test himself for the first time in two years.

"I suffered a back injury before the Paris Olympic qualifiers in South Korea, which put me off the radar for more than one and a half years.

"Gradually, I am returning to practice. I have come here (at the KIWSF) to compete in single sculls, which will give me the confidence to participate in the National Championships in December, where I will either compete in single or double sculls," said the Rajasthan rower, who along with Arvind Singh finished 11th in men's lightweight double sculls – the highest-ever position achieved by Indian rowers in the Olympics.

The 28-year-old has started training in the Yamuna river in Delhi and is hopeful of winning a medal in the national championships, which will help him regain his place in the national camp after two years.

"I returned to the Rajputana Rifles centre in Delhi from the Army Nodal Unit in Pune. In Delhi, I train on the the Sonia Vihar side of the Wazirabad Bridge in the Yamuna. I stay at the Army's Supply Platoon near the Vishwavidyalaya area from where it is easy for me to travel to Wazirabad," said Jat, a two-time Asian Championship gold medallist.

"I remember the day when I felt pain in my lower back when our team was training in China for the Olympic qualifiers... after the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, this (KIWSF) is the first competition I have come for." Jat didn't take the help of a full-time physio, and instead relied on his instincts to overcome the injury.

"I did not take the help of an expert physio or a doctor to recover from the injury. I only took some advice from a BSF physio and I followed some exercises prescribed by him. I am fine now. The issue was with the lower back muscles, which has been overcome." Jat not just lost his spot in the national camp but he was also downgraded in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) scheme. The 'core' group athlete is now in the TOPS developmental side and hopes a medal at the Nationals will get him into the mainstream again.

"The government has supported me a lot. They have kept me in the TOPS Developmental group, not the 'core' group. But I want to return to the elite level as quickly as possible. I had to start the buildup to LA2028 somewhere. Here at the KIWSF, I will test my endurance and how much workload my body can take.

"The nationals are scheduled in December where I will know my progress. If I get a medal at the nationals, I will straightaway get my place in the national camp," says Jat as he keeps looking at the tattoo on his arm.

"This tattoo, I got after the Tokyo Olympics. I like it, so just like that I got in on my right arm. If I am able to compete at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, another tattoo will figure prominently below this one," declared Jat, who enjoys a superstar status here among youngsters aspiring to become like him.

"Yes, you can say I am somewhat of a superstar here among youngsters; they do ask for selfies. Everyone recognises me here," said the Subedar, who comes from a village near Shahpura area near Jaipur.

Jat is not setting any targets for now, as all that will happen only after he is back in the national camp.

Asked about Asian Games 2026, and he said: "Well, my first step is to get the national medal; that's all I'm targeting. The competition and the competitors have grown since I suffered the injury. The country has progressed really fast in water sports." He also wants to once again pair with his partner Arvind.

"We can renew our doubles partnership in future provided I get into the national camp. Arvind is in the Army Nodal Unit in Pune. He too has a back problem but nowhere close to the injury I suffered. In rowing, back injury is quite common," he said.

National coach Ismail Baig believed Jat will have to work hard to get back into the national camp.

"He has been out of the camp for more than one and a half years. Before that he was with me for 7-8 years. He played the Asian championships, the Asian Games and the Tokyo Olympics. Arjun and Arvind took India to the next level by finishing 11th in the Olympics, India's highest position so far.

"But past is past and present is present. Unfortunately, he (Jat) suffered an injury and there was a two-year gap. He has to prove himself in the coming nationals to get back into the camp. He does have regular conversations with me and I keep advising him, but he has to do the hard work," said the veteran India coach. PTI AM AM AH AH