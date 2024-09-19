Roy, Hope, Wade spearhead star-studded DP World ILT20 new signings

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) The DP World International League T20's third season, to be held from January 11 to February 9 next year, promises to deliver high-octane cricketing action with the addition of big names to the six franchises.

The window to sign new players began in June and concluded last Sunday.

The upcoming season will see new signings Jason Roy (Sharjah Warriors), Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriors), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) making their debut in the tournament.

The matches will be held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Some of the world's most prominent cricket stars are slated to play in the tournament, including Australian powerhouse David Warner and Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka.

They will be joined by West Indian legends like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Rovman Powell, who will bring their all-round abilities to the tournament.

The league will also feature some more talents from the previous seasons, including Sikandar Raza, Chris Jordan, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. Other key retained players include, Kusal Mendis and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. PTI AH AH ATK