Roy Krishna extends contract with Odisha FC

Bhubaneswar, Jun 3 (PTI) Fiji forward Roy Krishna has extended his contract with Super Cup champions Odisha FC for another year, the Indian Super League side announced on Monday.

Roy has scored 13 goals in the ISL this season with three assists to his name and struck the winning goal in their 3-2 AFC Cup comeback win against Maziya S & RC in Maldives.

"I'm very pleased to extend my stay at Odisha for another year. I’ve had a great season and can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in the next one," Roy said in a statement.

"The energy and support I get from our fans on and off the pitch is unparalleled and truly fuels my passion for the game. Playing under coach Sergio Lobera has been a great experience for me. His vision, leadership, and commitment to excel inspire me every day," he said.

Sergio added: "I am happy to have a player and a professional like Roy back next season. He has helped us achieve success last year and I am sure he will help us this year as well."