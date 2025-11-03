Roy's career-best effort puts Jharkhand on course for win against Nagaland

Ranchi, Nov 3 (PTI) Spin-bowling all-rounder Anukul Roy produced a career-best eight-wicket haul to dismiss Nagaland for 154 and enforce the follow-on, putting Jharkhand on course for victory in their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match here on Monday.

The 26-year-old left-arm spinner returned figures of 8 for 55 as Nagaland were bowled out in 73.5 overs. Following on, the visitors were 104 for 5 in 36 overs, still 252 runs behind Jharkhand's first-innings total of 510 for 8 declared.

After Jharkhand declared at their overnight score of 510-8, Roy spun a web around the Nagaland batters. Only five batters managed to reach double digits, with Chetan Bist top-scoring with an unbeaten 46.

Nagaland made a decent start to their first innings as openers Sedezhalie Rupero (33) and Nischal (41) added 61 runs for the opening wicket. But once Roy cleaned up Rupero in the 36th over, the innings collapsed.

Sushant Mishra and Manishi picked up a wicket apiece.

Things were no different in the second innings as Nagaland struggled again, losing half their side within 36 overs.

Skipper Rongsen Jonathan scored a fighting fifty before being bowled by Roy, who also accounted for Imliwati Lemtur.

Manishi removed both openers, Nischal and Rupero, early before getting rid of Bist.

At stumps, Yugandhar Singh (4) and Hem Chetri (6) were at the crease.

In Cuttack, Andhra Pradesh dismissed Odisha for 151 in 56.4 overs and then enforced follow-on, putting themselves in a strong position.

The trio of Kavuri Saiteja (3/30), Sourabh Kumar (3/32) and Tripurana Vijay (3/14) shared nine wickets among them as Odisha, resuming at 80 for 4, folded quickly.

Sandeep Pattnaik (58) scored a fighting half-century but lacked support from the other end as Odisha collapsed in 56.4 overs.

Following on, Odisha showed better resistance, reaching 190 for 2 in 58 overs.

Gourav Choudhary (79 not out) and Govinda Poddar (4) were at the crease at stumps with Odisha still 134 runs behind Andhra's first-innings score of 475 for 7 declared.

In Coimbatore, Vidarbha, resuming at 211 for 2 in 68 overs, piled up 501 in 148.4 overs.

Yash Rathore struck a magnificent 133 off 189 balls with 15 boundaries, while Ravi Kumar Samarth (56), Nachiket Bhute (51 not out) and Akshay Vathkar (43) contributed useful runs.

For Tamil Nadu, Sai Kishore (5/150) picked up a five-wicket haul, while D Chandrasekhar (2/100) and Trilok Nag (3/98) also chipped in.

In reply, Tamil Nadu, who had scored 291 in their first innings, were six for no loss at stumps, with openers Athish SR and Vimal Kumar at the crease.

In Vadodara, no play was possible for the third successive day due to wet outfield following rain at the BCA Stadium.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 291 & 6 for no loss in 5 overs vs Vidarbha 501 all out in 148.4 overs (Yash Rathore 133, Ravi Kumar Samarth 56, Nachiket Bhute 51 not out; R Sai Kishore 5/150).

Andhra 475 for 7 decl in 123.1 overs vs Odisha 151 all out in 56.4 overs (Sandeep Pattnaik 58; Kavuri Saiteja 3/30) and 190 for 2 in 58 overs (Gourav Choudhary 79 not out, Sandeep Pattnaik 63; Sourabh Kumar 1/36).

Jharkhand 510 for 8 decl in 105 overs vs Nagaland 154 all out in 73.5 overs (Chetan Bist 46, Anukul Roy 8/55) and 104 for 5 in 36 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 50; Manishi 3/41). PTI ATK ATK AH AH