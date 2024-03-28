RR beat DC by 12 runs

Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) Riyan Parag smashed a 45-ball 84 not out as Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in their IPL match here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Parag hit seven fours and six sixes on way to his highest IPL score as RR recovered from 36 for 3 in the eighth over to post a challenging 185 for 5.

In reply, opener David Warner made a 34-ball 49 but DC crumbled under pressure with the bowlers producing a clinical display.

Tristan Stubbs (44 not out) tried his bit but it was too little too late.

Nandre Burger (2/29) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/19) picked up two wickets each. Avesh Khan (1/29) also did well.

Earlier, Parag added 54 with Ravichandran Ashwin, who smashed three sixes on way to a 19-ball 29. Parag also shared 52 runs with Dhruv Jurel (20) and another 43 with Shimron Hetmyer (14 not out).

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 185 for 5 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 84 not out; Axar Patel 1/21).

Delhi Capitals: 173 for 5 in 20 overs (David Warner 49; Nandre Burger 2/29, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/19). PTI ATK ATK PDS PDS