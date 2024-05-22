Advertisment
Sports

RR end RCB's campaign with four-wicket win in IPL Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag is bowled out by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's player Mohammed Siraj during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals ended Royal Challengers Bengaluru's eventful campaign in the Indian Premier League with a four-wicket win in the Eliminator here on Wednesday.

Sent into bat, Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 172/8. In reply, Rajasthan Royals chased down the target of 173 with six balls to spare.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a 30-ball 45, while Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with quick-fire 36 and 26 respectively.

Earlier, Rajat Patidar top-scored for RCB with 34 off 22 balls.

In-form opener Virat Kohli made 33 off 24 balls before falling to wily leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, while Mahipal Lomror scored a brisk 17-ball 32.

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled beautifully to finish with excellent figures of 2/19 in four overs while taking the wickets of Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell off successive balls. Avesh Khan took 3/44 in his four overs.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 172/8 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 34; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/19, Avesh Khan 3/44).

Rajasthan Royals: 174/6 in 19 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 45, Riyan Parag 36; Mohammed Siraj 2/33).

