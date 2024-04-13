RR win toss, opt to bowl against Dhawan-less PBKS

Mullanpur (Chandigarh), Apr 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings, who will be led by Sam Curran, in their IPL match here on Saturday.

England all-rounder Curran will guide PBKS after regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan sat out with a niggle.

For PBKS, Atharva Taide replaced Dhawan, while Liam Livingstone also returned to the XI.

Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin will miss out with Rovman Powell and Tanush Kotian coming in for RR.

"Jos isn't 100%, Ash bhai is having a niggle," Samson said during the toss.

Teams: Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada. PTI ATK UNG