RR win toss, opt to field against RCB

Bengaluru, Apr 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Thursday.

Fazalhaq Farooqi comes in for Maheesh Theekshana in the RR playing XI, while RCB are unchanged.

The Teams: RCB: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.