Rs 3 crore raised for charity through Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has so far raised Rs 3 crore for charity through the efforts of more than 78 NGOs, almost two times the funds collected last year, the organisers said on Tuesday.

For this 19th edition of the event, 78 not-for-profit organizations, more than 80 individual fundraisers and 12 corporates, alongside thousands of donors, have collectively raised the amount.

Since its inception in 2005, the event has raised Rs 81.21 crore, positively impacting millions of lives, the organisers said.

"The event's Philanthropy Partner United Way Delhi has consistently strengthened its charitable impact -- providing a cause-neutral platform, supporting various Sustainable Development Goals, and empowering NGOs," according to a release.

The fundraising is open until October 31.

The platform has gathered support for various social causes, such as child development, education, health, livelihood generation, organ transplant, disability (including children with cerebral palsy), cancer aid, support and rehabilitation.

A World Athletics gold label road race, the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will be run on October 20.