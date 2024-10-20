Advertisment
Sports

RSPB, IOC to square off in women's hockey final

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Railway Sports Promotion Board and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd on Sunday emerged as the two finalists in the Senior Women Inter-Department National Hockey Championship after winning their respective semifinals here.

Advertisment

RSPB trounced Sports Authority of India 4-0 in their first semifinal match. Neha (20’), Salima Tete (34’), captain Navneet Kaur (38’) and Lalremsiami (60’) were the goal-scorers for the side.

In the other semifinal game, IOC overcame the Central Board Of Direct Taxes challenge to win 4-1.

While Mumtaz Khan (21’, 28’) scored a brace for IOC, Jyoti (1’) and Beauty Dungdung (17’) were the other goal-scorers.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Jaspreet Kaur (9’) scored the lone goal for CBDT.

Besides the final, SAI will face CBDT in the third-place playoff on Monday. PTI AYG AH AH

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe