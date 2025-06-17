Rugby Premier League: Hyderabad register record win; Chennai stay unbeaten

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Hyderabad Heroes produced the biggest win of the tournament so far, thrashing Bengaluru Bravehearts 43-7, while Chennai Bulls maintained their unbeaten run with a 21-7 victory over Delhi Redz in the GMR Rugby Premier League here on Tuesday.

In the opening match, Chennai Bulls dominated from start to finish.

Vaafauese Maliko and Terry Kennedy scored early tries, while Joaquin Pellandini converted all three kicks to give them a 21-0 lead at half-time.

The Redz managed a late consolation through Matias Osadczuk, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Bulls from notching their third straight win.

Hyderabad Heroes were ruthless in the second game, racing to a 31-0 lead at half-time with tries from Joji Nasova, Kevin Wekesa, Sumit Roy and Javed Hussein.

Terio Tamani converted three of the five first-half tries as the Heroes asserted total control.

Liam Poulton pulled one back for Bengaluru in the third quarter, but Hyderabad closed the game in style with tries from Nasova and Wolfram Hacker in the final phase.

With this resounding win, the Heroes moved up to second in the standings behind the table-topping Bulls.