Rugby Premier League set to start next year

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Rugby India, the sport's national governing body, is all set to launch the Rugby Premier League (RPL) next year.

Advertisment

The tournament, the world's first franchise-based rugby league, featuring six city-based teams, will be a part of a 10-year strategic partnership between Rugby India and GMR Sports.

The RPL will be a platform for top players from elite rugby nations around the world to showcase their talent and skills.

"The Rugby Premier League is a game-changer for rugby in India. With World Rugby's support and GMR Sports' expertise, we are set to deliver a league that showcases the finest talent and professionalism," Rahul Bose, president of Rugby India, said in a release.

Advertisment

"Fans can expect nothing less than world-class rugby action that will inspire the next generation of athletes in our country." The league aims to lay a solid foundation for the growth of rugby in India. By exposing young Indian talent to international players and top-tier coaching, the RPL will work towards creating a sustainable ecosystem for the sport.

"The Rugby Premier League is not just a league — it is a movement to bring world-class rugby to India while fostering grassroots development," Kiran Kumar Grandhi, chairman of GMR Sports, said. PTI ATK AH AH