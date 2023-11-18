Ruhaan, Arya and Tijil win a race each in LGB Formula 4 class National Championship's final round

Coimbatore, Nov 18 (PTI) Championship leader Ruhaan Alva (MSport), Arya Singh and Tijil Rao from Dark Don Racing shared a win each in the final round of the 26th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship, here on Saturday.

It has never been this close between the top three in the LGB Formula 4, which is the premier class of the championship. All three races went down to the wire at the Kari Motor Speedway in Chettipalayam.

Bengaluru's Ruhaan started with a fighting win over Tijil in the opening race. It did boost his confidence and further his points tally going into the second race.

Ruhaan took advantage of starting on pole and raced to a quick lead. He was in control for over four laps but found Arya and Tijil breathing down his neck, and soon the duo managed to go upfront.

It was wheel-to-wheel racing between the three thereon. Even as Arya and Tijil were fighting right up in front for some time, Ruhaan made a clever move in the first corner of 11th lap to take the lead yet again, only to surrender it soon.

The duo maintained a steady pace to finish one-two for Dark Don, while Ruhaan settled for the third spot.

In the last race of the day, Ruhaan was quick off the blocks and so did Tijil and TS Diljith (Dark Don). Tijil held his nerve to finish on top.

The Novice Cup was as close as the LGB Formula 4 class. Neythan McPherson of Momentum Motorsport edged out teammate and championship leader Arjun S Nair in the first race.

But Arjun shot back to win the second race and strengthened his chances of clinching the championship crown with a tally of 62 points.

Anish Shetty underlined his class in the RE Continental GT Cup with a well-deserved double win. PTI SSC SSC DDV