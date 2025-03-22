Rule row and injuries cloud IPL’s glitzy return

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) returns for its 18th season on Saturday, launching a nine-week, 74-match spectacle, but some of cricket’s biggest names will be absent from the opening clashes.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens to kick things off, while stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya will miss Mumbai Indians’ high-profile opener against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Bumrah, widely regarded as the world’s premier fast bowler, is sidelined with a lingering lower back injury from India’s January tour of Australia. He may miss up to a third of the IPL season.

Mumbai’s captain Pandya, meanwhile, faces a one-match suspension for a slow-over rate from last year’s final game, leaving vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav to lead the five-time champions in their first outing.

Chennai, also a five-time titleholder, will rely on the evergreen MS Dhoni, who returns at 43 under the IPL’s “uncapped” player rule, earning roughly $460,000 for the season.

New captains, big salaries, and revised rules

The season also spotlights leadership changes and hefty auction deals. Rishabh Pant, now the IPL’s priciest player at approximately $3.12 million, will captain Lucknow SuperGiants.

Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata to the 2024 title, joins Punjab Kings for about $3 million after Kolkata opted not to retain him. “I didn’t get the recognition I wanted after winning the IPL,” Iyer remarked, reuniting with former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, his ex-coach at Delhi Capitals.

Elsewhere, Rajat Patidar steps up as Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s new captain, replacing Faf du Plessis. Virat Kohli, retained for $2.4 million, praised Patidar’s rise from a 2020 mid-season replacement to Test debutant in 2024. “He’s got a great head on his shoulders and will take this franchise forward,” Kohli said.

Other notable shifts include Ajinkya Rahane taking Kolkata’s reins and Axar Patel leading Delhi Capitals.

A new IPL rule has stirred controversy after England’s Harry Brook withdrew for personal reasons post-auction, where Delhi had signed him for $720,000.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India now bans players who pull out for non-injury reasons from the three-season cycle—potentially barring Brook until 2028. Kolkata’s Moeen Ali backed the move on a podcast, saying, “It’s not harsh. Late withdrawals mess things up for teams.”

Youth, veterans, and tournament stakes

At the spectrum’s extremes, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes the IPL’s youngest-ever player, snapped up by Rajasthan Royals for $125,000 after a bidding war.

On Sunday, Rajasthan faces last year’s runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad, who host the first two knockout games. Kolkata, meanwhile, will stage two knockouts, including the May 25 final.

The IPL’s T20 format—fast, TV-friendly, and wrapped in 3½ hours—continues to draw global talent. From nearly 1,600 hopefuls, 577 made the auction shortlist, with 204 securing spots. Each team works within a $14.3 million budget to field 18-25 players, including up to eight overseas stars, though only four can play in any XI.

Opening weekend preview

Saturday’s curtain-raiser pits Kolkata against Bengaluru, while Sunday’s double-header features Hyderabad versus Rajasthan and the blockbuster Chennai-Mumbai clash.

With Bumrah and Pandya out, Mumbai’s depth will be tested early.

Chennai’s Dhoni, a veteran of 90 Tests and 350 ODIs, remains a fan favorite despite retiring from international cricket in 2020.

Since its 2008 launch—spurred by India’s 2007 T20 World Cup win—the IPL has grown into a cricketing juggernaut, blending seasoned icons with emerging talents. As the 2025 season unfolds, the absences, new leaders, and rule changes promise a campaign full of surprises.