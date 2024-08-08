Rules can't be changed retrospectively: UWW president Lalovic on Vinesh

Paris: The United World Wrestling (UWW) president Nenad Lalovic categorically informed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha that the current weigh-in rule that led to the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from women's freestyle 50 kg final "cannot be changed in retrospect" while sympathising with the grappler for the turmoil she is going through.

Vinesh, who was in the final of the 50 kg category was found overweight by 100 gram during the second day's mandatory weigh-in, leading to her disqualification from the gold medal match.

"On IOA’s suggestion that a wrestler's results from the day on which the athlete met the weigh-in requirements should not be disqualified, the UWW President was sympathetic. UWW will also discuss the suggestion at an appropriate platform but it could not be done retrospectively," the said UWW in a statement which would certainly ring good for Vinesh.

Meanwhile, the Indian wrestler has also appealed against disqualification from Olympic finals in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Lalovic told Usha and WFI president Sanjay Singh that the rules are in place for the benefit of athletes.

"During the meeting at the Wrestling House in Paris, Lalovic said that strict rules for weigh-in on competition days were drawn up keeping the wrestlers’ long-term health in view. The rules dissuade athletes from competing in lower weight categories with weight loss methods that could impact their health in the long term."

"UWW follows the set rules in all competitions including the Games. Its decision to disqualify Vinesh is in line with the rules of international wrestling, like all other instances of wrestlers failing to weigh in on the day of the competition," the media release stated.

"UWW wishes Vinesh a speedy recovery and hopes Vinesh can continue to perform in the inspiring way she did in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games." On her part, Usha, herself a former athlete of distinction, said she understood the pain of Vinesh.

"Usha thanked Lalovic for taking in the Wrestling Federation of India’s appeal and giving her a patient hearing. She said as an athlete herself she understood the importance of the need for rules to be drawn up to protect athletes from taking health risks.

"She also said it was important for all athletes to uphold Olympic values and fair play," the release further stated.