Runner Archana Jadhav flunks dope test, gets provisional suspension from AIU

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) India's long distance runner Archana Jadhav has been handed a provisional suspension for flunking a dope test, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has announced.

The 20-year-old Jadhav had last competed in the Delhi half marathon in October 2024 in the elite Indian women's race, finishing fourth with a time of 1:20.21 behind winner Lili Das, Kavita Yadav and Priti Lamba.

According to AIU, Jadhav's sample contained prohibited substance Oxandrolone, which is an androgen and synthetic anabolic steroid (AAS).

"The AIU has provisionally suspended Archana Laxman Jadhav (India) for Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Oxandrolone)," AIU posted the development on X on Tuesday night, but did not provide the details of the failed test. PTI AT UNG AT 7/21/2024