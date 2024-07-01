Runner-up finish in Switzerland bolsters Tvesa’s confidence

Rotkreuz (Switzerland), Jul 1 (PTI) Tvesa Malik ending with 5-under in the last four holes for a runner-up finish, following a play-off at the Swiss Ladies Open, has pushed her ranking to a respectable 31st on the Ladies European Tour after languishing way down for the last two years.

The career-best runner-up finish has also earned her a spot on the elite Aramco Series, which she last played in November 2022.

The million-dollar event, which is two rolled into one with an individual and team event together, is a good place to make up a lot of places with a strong finish as Tvesa has joined Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs, who took a week off.

The Indian trio will be in action at the Aramco Series London where Diksha was part of the winning team a couple of years ago.

This has been a season of resurrection for Tvesa, who, at the start of 2024, won an event in South Africa on the Sunshine Tour.

On the LET, this was her second top-10 of the season after a similar finish at the Dormy Open in Helsingborg.

There are still more than 10 events left to go on the LET and the trio, Tvesa, Diksha and Pranavi are looking at picking some titles.

Tvesa, who got married to pro golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu before the start of the 2024 season, is the third placed Indian on LET this season after Diksha, who is 14th and rookie Pranavi at 16th.

“I am playing well again, and this was so close to getting my first LET win, but I will take it as a positive that I fought so well at the finish in the final round with three birdies and an eagle in the last four holes,” Tvesa said.

“The play-off didn’t go my way but the win is closer than ever before,” said Tvesa, whose previous best was second at the Gant Ladies Open in 2021. PTI COR DDV