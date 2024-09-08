Runners from across world to participate in Udaipur half marathon

Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) Runners from across the world will participate in the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon to be organised in Udaipur on September 29.

'Run For Zero Hunger' is the theme of the event which stresses on combating rural malnutrition.

As an official member of the Association of International Marathons (AIMS) and Distance Races, this event has received AIMS certification and is a globally listed marathon.

The company has unveiled the official marathon poster, highlighting the breathtaking views of Udaipur, also known as Zinc City.

The official race-day jersey, in striking blue colour and inspired by the serene Fateh Sagar Lake, was also unveiled in the presence of Udaipur Collector Arvind Poswal, Udaipur Inspector General of Police Ajay Pal Lamba, Hindustan Zinc CEO and avid marathoner Arun Misra and founder of Anybody Can Run (ABCR) Manoj Soni, a release said.

Misra said that the marathon is about contributing to the fight against hunger.

Hindustan Zinc's chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar emphasized the importance of addressing rural malnutrition and highlighted how marathons have the power to bring people together.

The categories include the half marathon (21 kilometres), Cool Run (10 kilometres), and Dream Run (5 kilometres).

"This event promises an unforgettable experience for professional and amateur runners from around the world," the release said.