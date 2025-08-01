Rural sports festival Isha Gramotsavam to be held across six states from August 10

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The 17th edition of Isha Gramotsavam, India's largest rural sports festival, will be held across six states starting on August 10 in Mysore.

This year's edition will span over 35,000 villages across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Puducherry and new entrants Odisha.

Envisioned by spiritual leader Sadhguru, Isha Gramotsavam will witness participation of over 6000 teams and more than 50,000 athletes, including 5,000 women.

The tournament will feature men's volleyball and throwball for women, with teams progressing from cluster-level matches to divisional rounds and culminating in a grand final on September 21 at the Adiyogi, Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Swami Pulaka, an Isha Brahmachari and co-ordinator of Isha Gramotsavam, said the festival was aimed at reviving the rural sporting spirit of India and no professional player will be allowed to participate in it.

"Launched by Sadhguru in 2004, Isha Gramotsavam is not for professional players, but for everyday rural people, including farmers, fishermen, daily-wage workers, homemakers, and school children. Teams can be former only with players from the same village panchayat. Registration is free," he said.

"Competing teams stand a chance to win from a prize pool of Rs 67 lakh with Rs lakh each awarded to the winners in both men and women's categories." Besides volleyball and throwball, the festival will also have fun rural games and cultural activities.