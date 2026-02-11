Rutherford's 76 not out takes West Indies to 196/6 against England

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Sherfane Rutherford struck a scintillating 76 not out to help West Indies post 196 for 6 in their T20 World Cup match against England here on Wednesday.

Rutherford faced 42 balls from which he struck two boundaries and seven sixes, while Roston Chase and Jason Holder chipped in with 34 and 33 respectively after West Indies were sent in to bat.

For England, veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid and pacer Jamie Overton took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 196 for 6 in 20 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 76 not out, Roston Chase 34, Jason Holder 33; Adil Rashid 2/16, Jamie Overton 2/33). PTI PDS PDS APA APA