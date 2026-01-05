Ruthuparna Vivek, Samuel Jacob shine in round 3 of National Hill Climb Championship

Hampi (Karnataka), Jan 6 (PTI) Ruthuparna Vivek and Samuel Jacob won the cars and bikes category respectively in round 3 of the MSCK FMSCI Indian National Hill Climb Championship here.

The National qualifier organised by Motorsports Academy of Vijayanagar attracted 113 entries and was supported by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Karnataka Tourism, among others.

Chikmagalur’s 26-year old Ruthuparna, a regular on the Indian National Rally Championship circuit, was in sublime form across categories, topping the 1151–1450cc Pro-Stock Petrol class with a best time of 2:20.818.

He later stamped his authority again in the Unrestricted category with 2:07.623 in Mercedes AMG for a double win.

Bijapur off-roader Kavita Desai, who won many trophies in the last few years, capped a fine weekend by taking the Ladies class.