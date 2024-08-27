Rutuparna-Swetaparna pair exits in opening round of Korea Open

Seoul, Aug 27 (PTI) The Indian pair of Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda bowed out in the opening round of the women's doubles event at the Korea Open badminton tournament after suffering a straight-game loss, here on Tuesday.

The Panda sisters lost 18-21 5-21 against the Chinese Taipei combination of Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in a match that lasted just 37 minutes.

The women's doubles have three other Indians — Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod and Ashmite Chaliha — in fray.

While Aakasrshi will take on Line Christophersen of Denmark in the opening round, Malvika and Ashmita will be up against another Dane Hojmark Kjaersfeldt and Thailan's Pornpawee Chowhuwong in their respective tournament opening clashes on Wednesday.

No Indian features in the men's singles and men's doubles events.

In mixed doubles, the unheralded pair of Ayush Raj Gupta and Sruti Swain is India's only representation and will take on local duo of Sung Hyun Ko and Hye Won Eom in the opening round match on Wednesday. PTI SSC SSC DDV