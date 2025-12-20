Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Maharashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Pune, Dec 20 (PTI) India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead Maharashtra in first three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting on December 24.

The squad features both Prithvi Shaw and Jalaj Saxena, who had joined the state side before the start of this season.

Maharashtra are placed in Elite Group C and will take on Punjab in the first match of the tournament on December 24 in Jaipur. The other teams in the group are Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Mumbai, Chhattisgarh and Goa.

The Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Prithvi Shaw, Arshin Kulkarni, Siddhesh Veer, Anket Bawane, Rahul Tripathi, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Vicky Ostwal, Jalaj Saxena, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rajneesh Gurbani, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Nikhil Naik (wk), Pradeep Dadhe, Siddharth Mhatre, Sachin Dhas, Satyajeet Bachhav. PTI DDV PDS PDS