Ryan Willaims gets FIFA approval, officially eligible for selection to Indian team

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Ryan Willaims is officially eligible for selection to the Indian team as he has got FIFA approval for the change of member association after relinquishing his Australian citizenship, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Perth-born forward, who plays for Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, has recently given up his Australian passport to become an Indian citizen.

"FIFA's Players' Status Chamber issued its final decision on November 19, 2025, approving the change of association request for Ryan Williams, thereby making him formally eligible to represent the Indian national team," the AIFF said in a statement.

"With the ruling now in effect, Ryan Williams is officially eligible for selection to the Indian national team." The AIFF said it "adhered fully to FIFA's regulatory requirements throughout the process." "Following the submission, FIFA's Players’ Status Chamber reviewed the request in alignment with the standards set out in the RGAS. The Chamber delivered its decision on November 19, confirming that all eligibility criteria had been satisfied and approving the player's change of association to India." Williams' mother was born in Mumbai while his father was born in Kent, England.

He has played for Australia U-20 and U-23 teams, and also represented the senior team as a second-half substitute during a friendly in 2019 against South Korea.

He has also represented English clubs Fulham and Portsmouth, before joining Bengaluru FC in 2023.

Before Williams, Japan-born Izumi Arata took Indian citizenship to represent India in 2012, and featured in nine matches for the Blue Tigers in 2013 and 2014.

Williams was in Dhaka with the Indian squad for the 2027 Asian Cup qualifying round match against Bangladesh, which the Khalid Jamil-coached team lost 0-1. He was not in the match day squad as he did not get clearance from the FIFA at that time, though he had received the NOC from Australia.