Ryngkhlem's goal helps Shillong Lajong beat Tribhuvan FC 1-0

Shillong, Aug 2 (PTI) Wadjied Ryngkhlem's early strike was enough for home side Shillong Lajong to secure three points in their opening Group F game against Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC in a Durand Cup match here on Friday.

Shillong Lajong head coach Jose Hevia lined up his side in a 4-3-3 formation with Brazilian Marcos Rudwere Silva playing upfront, while Tribhuvan Army FC head coach K.C Meghraj named an experienced starting eleven with Nepal international Bharat Khawas leading the side.

The home side took the lead in the sixth minute after the Nepal side had started the game in a dominating manner.

Ryngkhlem's well-directed shot beat a couple of defenders and the goalkeeper to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

The Nepal outfit tried to find the equaliser in a fast-paced match but it was the Shillong side, which created more opportunities. However, the home side lacked the finishing touch with Hardy Cliff Nongbri, Everbrighton Sana and Marcos Rudwere Silva missing several opportunities.

Tribhuvan Army, relying on counter-attacks, too had their moments in the first half to equalise. But Basant Jimba missed the best chance to equalise before half-time when he just had the goalkeeper to beat.

Shillong continued to attack in the second half, creating a host of chances. But they were unable to find the second goal, with the final touch missing inside the box.

Tribhuvan goalkeeper, Bikesh Kuthu was also brilliant under the bar